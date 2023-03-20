Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $4.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 960,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

