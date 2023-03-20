Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $4.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
