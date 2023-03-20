Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:WBX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.