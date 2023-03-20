Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

