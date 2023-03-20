Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.