Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $434.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

