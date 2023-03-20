Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARGO opened at $28.90 on Friday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $7,687,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.