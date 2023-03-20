Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%.
Institutional Trading of Acme United
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
