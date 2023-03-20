Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Acme United Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.