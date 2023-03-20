StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AE opened at $40.03 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Stories

