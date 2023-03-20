Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

