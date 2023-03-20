StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %

AMS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

