TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

