Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $44.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.