Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $44.38

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.