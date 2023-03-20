Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $44.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Fiverr International Price Performance
FVRR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
