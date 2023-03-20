Analysts Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Target Price at $57.50

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

DANOY stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

