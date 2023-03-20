Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

