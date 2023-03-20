Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $130.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.47.

WSM stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $5,119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $3,903,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

