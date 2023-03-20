Citigroup Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $305.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.32.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.