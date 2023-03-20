Citigroup Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $16.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.07 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

