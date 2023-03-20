FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

