Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.32.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $176.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

