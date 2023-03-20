PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,419,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

