South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

SPFI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

