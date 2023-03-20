Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.39.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

VEEV stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.