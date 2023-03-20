Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBS. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $407.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.