Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.
CERE stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
