Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

ASO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

