Oppenheimer Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $85.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

