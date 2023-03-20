Oppenheimer Cuts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $345.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

CSL opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average is $258.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $215.36 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.