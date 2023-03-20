Oppenheimer Cuts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $345.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.05 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.00.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.7 %
CSL opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average is $258.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $215.36 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
