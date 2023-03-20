Needham & Company LLC Boosts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $18.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.5 %

LQDA opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $465.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $64,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 154,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

