Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $2.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

BLND stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,928,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 3,369,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

