Traeger’s (COOK) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $432.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 600,289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Traeger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

