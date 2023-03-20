Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,928.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,663,516.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,435 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

