Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $242.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus list rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

