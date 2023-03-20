Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $73.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

