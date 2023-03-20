América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $21.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in América Móvil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.