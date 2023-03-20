América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $21.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
América Móvil Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65.
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
