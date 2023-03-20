Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 72,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

