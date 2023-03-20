Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 195.40 Average PT from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.40 ($2.38).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 0.4 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.95 million, a PE ratio of 7,725.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.60 ($3.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.50.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

