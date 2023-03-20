IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $514.75 Average PT from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.75.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $471.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

