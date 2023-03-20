Babylon (BBLN) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Babylon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 150 292 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 801.25%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Babylon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% -4,635.83% -78.38% Babylon Competitors -118.87% -449.09% -28.65%

Risk & Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s rivals have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.22 Babylon Competitors $1.47 billion -$91.84 million -7.86

Babylon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Babylon rivals beat Babylon on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

