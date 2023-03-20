Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) vs. Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Financial Comparison

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and Invivyd’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 21.17 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -3.26 Invivyd N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.59) -0.58

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -405.81% -18.43% -14.66% Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Exscientia and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and Invivyd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.77%. Invivyd has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Invivyd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exscientia beats Invivyd on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Invivyd

(Get Rating)

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

