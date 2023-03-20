Comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.11 $34.07 billion $6.56 13.64 FTC Solar $123.07 million 1.84 -$99.61 million ($0.99) -2.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 37.99% 22.32% FTC Solar -80.94% -95.00% -51.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 4 0 2.67 FTC Solar 0 1 3 1 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $90.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 140.61%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

