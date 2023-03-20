Financial Contrast: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Killam Apartment REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.51 $29.78 million $0.60 14.72 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.