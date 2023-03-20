AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) versus Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Financial Comparison

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) are both health technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 13.79% 12.59% 6.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstraZeneca and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $44.35 billion 4.59 $3.32 billion $1.07 61.32 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) $1.86 billion 3.60 $261.62 million $0.86 26.44

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases. The Specialty Care segment specializes in the treatment of genetic and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

