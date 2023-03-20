Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Head to Head Contrast

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -17.33% -93.97% -11.35% Wag! Group N/A N/A -31.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.01 -$68.15 million ($8.43) -0.11 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.37 -$38.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Wag! Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spark Networks and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spark Networks presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.08%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Spark Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

