Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

WBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

