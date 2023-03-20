Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.88 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

