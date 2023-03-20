JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at CLSA

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CLSA from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YY. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 281.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JOYY by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 433,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

