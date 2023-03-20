JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

YY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

