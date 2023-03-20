Comparing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 52.81 -$34.76 million N/A N/A OLO $185.40 million 6.54 -$45.97 million ($0.28) -26.82

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 OLO 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Society Pass and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Society Pass presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. OLO has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 54.24%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than OLO.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -1,267.09% -129.64% -111.86% OLO -24.79% -4.66% -4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

