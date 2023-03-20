Energy Vault (NRGV) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Energy Vault to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.25 Energy Vault Competitors $687.54 million $10.30 million 3.57

Profitability

Energy Vault’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Energy Vault and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.71% -18.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 70 460 987 51 2.65

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 219.97%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault rivals beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

