Scotiabank Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

