GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

